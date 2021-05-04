Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.02% from the company’s current price.

SLP stock traded up GBX 2.17 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 125.77 ($1.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,830. Sylvania Platinum has a 1 year low of GBX 37.25 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of £342.81 million and a P/E ratio of 8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.77.

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Eileen Carr sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total value of £20,125 ($26,293.44).

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

