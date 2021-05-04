LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 587,800 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LifeVantage by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,249,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LifeVantage by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LifeVantage by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in LifeVantage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in LifeVantage by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.19. 144,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,077. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $100.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.42.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.