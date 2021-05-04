Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.150-6.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.15 EPS.

Shares of LGND stock traded down $11.40 on Tuesday, hitting $133.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,538. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.30 and a 200 day moving average of $126.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

Several analysts recently commented on LGND shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.33.

In other news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 44,547 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.86, for a total transaction of $7,878,582.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,198 shares in the company, valued at $29,570,638.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,727 shares of company stock valued at $12,192,288 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

