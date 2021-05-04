Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 33 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $506.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $526.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.66. The company has a market cap of $224.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

