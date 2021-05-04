Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,480,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,642 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,370.20.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,114.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 714.66, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $617.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,152.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,141.76. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

