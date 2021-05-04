Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 374 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM stock opened at $114.99 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.53 and a 200-day moving average of $112.67. The firm has a market cap of $596.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.