Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $4.03 Million Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 8,273.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,505 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises 0.9% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after acquiring an additional 201,755 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 568,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,922,000 after purchasing an additional 197,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

