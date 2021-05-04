Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of MoneyGram International worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGI. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth $8,815,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at $4,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,155,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at about $2,399,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 351,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.88 million, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

