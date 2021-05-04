Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

C stock opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $149.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

