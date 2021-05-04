Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the March 31st total of 48,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCAP. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $3,668,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $3,589,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $5,965,000.

LCAP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,473. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86.

About Lionheart Acquisition Co. II

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

