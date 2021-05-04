Liquidity Services (LQDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. On average, analysts expect Liquidity Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LQDT opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.60 million, a PE ratio of -171.18 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,153.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $1,567,979.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,568.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

