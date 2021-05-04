Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Gap Down to $18.83

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.83, but opened at $18.16. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 213 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on LQDT. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a market cap of $619.88 million, a PE ratio of -171.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $612,150.00. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,567,979.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,568.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032. 21.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,686,000 after acquiring an additional 127,930 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $7,685,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth about $4,198,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 88,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.