Litecoin Plus One Day Trading Volume Reaches $85.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $137,857.29 and $85.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,010.46 or 0.99936057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00039620 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.86 or 0.00206981 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000878 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.