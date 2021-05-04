Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.21 Million

Analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will report sales of $91.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.19 million to $94.22 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $63.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $372.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $361.57 million to $386.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $403.93 million, with estimates ranging from $397.81 million to $412.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

LOB stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,828. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

