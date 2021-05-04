Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LTHM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.08. 2,222,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,244. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

