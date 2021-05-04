loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:LDI traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,202. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

LDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rowe assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

