loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) PT Lowered to $22.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LDI. William Blair began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.48. loanDepot has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

