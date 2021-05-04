Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Up 14.2% This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $1.11 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000613 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,879,172 coins and its circulating supply is 21,879,160 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

