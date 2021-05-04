Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Down 18.2% in April

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 922,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Loews by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Loews by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,168. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.90. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

