Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Down 23.8% in April

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,730,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 24,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $54,528,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,068,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000.

LU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rowe began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of NYSE LU traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. 9,691,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,895. Lufax has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.96.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

