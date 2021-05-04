Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.94.

Shares of LULU opened at $335.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $213.97 and a 52 week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

