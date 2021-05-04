Lunyr Market Capitalization Achieves $884,821.43 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a total market cap of $884,821.43 and approximately $15,479.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000710 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00085238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00070371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.05 or 0.00870450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,443.94 or 0.10038593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00102130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00044459 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

LUN is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

