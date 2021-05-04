M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.34

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.34 and last traded at $71.02, with a volume of 4126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on MHO. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $943,645.32. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,847 shares of company stock worth $3,230,585. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

