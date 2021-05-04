Macquarie Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $270.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $263.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.35.

Atlassian stock opened at $229.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.07, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $262.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,271 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,615,000 after purchasing an additional 283,238 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,361,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,565,000 after purchasing an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

