Maecenas (ART) Hits Market Cap of $885,394.01

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, Maecenas has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a total market cap of $885,394.01 and $3,952.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00086382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00068984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $463.47 or 0.00857290 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.45 or 0.09889481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00101162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00044613 BTC.

ART is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

