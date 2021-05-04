Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.91. 6,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.43. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $43.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

