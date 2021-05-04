Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $16.70 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $16,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 46.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.05.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $107.87 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $112.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.37 and its 200 day moving average is $93.60.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.