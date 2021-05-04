Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $34.89 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.11% of AutoZone worth $34,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in AutoZone by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in AutoZone by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,475.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,418.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,240.87. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $982.30 and a 12 month high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,428.82.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.