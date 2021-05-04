Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 10,480 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,406 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $40,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,035 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of ORCL opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $222.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

