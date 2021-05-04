MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the March 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 610,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $73,575.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,680. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in MarineMax by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

