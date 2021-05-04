Mark Thomas Brown Buys 100,000 Shares of Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Stock

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Director Mark Thomas Brown bought 100,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,081,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,109,019.23.

Mark Thomas Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alianza Minerals alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Thomas Brown purchased 30,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,150.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mark Thomas Brown purchased 50,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,500.00.

Shares of Alianza Minerals stock opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. Alianza Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$15.19 million and a PE ratio of -12.22.

About Alianza Minerals

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alianza Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alianza Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.