Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. Masco reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.49. The company had a trading volume of 55,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,661. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Masco by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

