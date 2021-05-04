Masco Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masco in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Masco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

MAS stock opened at $65.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Masco by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

