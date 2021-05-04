Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.21 Million

Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will report $298.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.00 million and the lowest is $295.20 million. Masimo posted sales of $300.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $228.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.08.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

