Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Masonite International updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.000-8.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.25. 204,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,707. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $132.22.

In other Masonite International news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

