Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.24 EPS

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded down $10.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.81. 281,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. Truist started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

