Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Shares Up 1%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR) shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$49.39 and last traded at C$48.18. 100,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 172,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.68.

Several research firms recently commented on MAXR. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.85.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (TSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

