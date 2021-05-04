Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares dropped 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $15.89. Approximately 5,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 783,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

MAXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $6,272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

