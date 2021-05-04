McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.37. 1,102,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,004. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

