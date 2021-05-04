McDonald’s’ (MCD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.03.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $235.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

