McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Short Interest Update

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCRAA remained flat at $$27.00 during trading on Tuesday. McRae Industries has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 million, a PE ratio of -103.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21.

Get McRae Industries alerts:

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.24 million for the quarter.

About McRae Industries

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, John Deere, Johnny Poppers, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for McRae Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McRae Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.