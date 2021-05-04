MDC Partners (MDCA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $328.17 million during the quarter.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

MDCA opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. MDC Partners has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $327.34 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.