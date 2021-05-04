Mdex Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $568.07 million and $332.53 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $2.97 or 0.00005437 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00065931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00267243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.98 or 0.01166354 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00032185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.06 or 0.00738036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,718.72 or 1.00194012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

