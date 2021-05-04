MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,377 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of MDU Resources Group worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 93,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

