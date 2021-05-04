Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

Shares of MFIN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. 53,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 3.02. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.

MFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

