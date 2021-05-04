Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Lessened by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.8% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.00. 21,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.16. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

