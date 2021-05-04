Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 24,408 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 432.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 24,408 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.29. 53,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,127. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $406.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Truist lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

