Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 137,763 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 688.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,762 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,763 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of HP by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 114,238 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of HP by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,132 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 148,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,663,765. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

