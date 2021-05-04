Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,760 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 933.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.94. 19,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,536. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.50. The company has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

