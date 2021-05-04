Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 328.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.87. 25,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,613. The stock has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

